SWOK Facebook groups bring joy amid COVID-19

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After being inspired by a national Facebook group of women sending gifts to other women, a Stephens County woman decided to start a similar group in her community.
Brandi Rhodes created Women Blessing Women in Stephens County about three weeks ago. It is a group where women in the area share their Amazon wish lists, and other women pick out a few items and send them to their doorstep.
“I thought, I would love to bless some people locally with everything going on,” said Rhodes. “I just knew that our town was struggling, I mean the whole country’s struggling, but I thought how cool would it be to bless people that I know and maybe don’t know in the community and maybe see more of a personal result from it.”
Just three weeks in, and the group has reached thousands.
“I’m in complete awe," said Rhodes. "I’m overwhelmed. I’m humbled, and I’m so excited that so many people have taken to it and are blessing each other.”
Chelsea Durbin was added to the group. After receiving a couple gifts herself, she was inspired to start a group in her community.
“I’ve made friends with people that I didn’t even know lived in Jefferson County,” said Durbin, creator of Women Blessing Women in Jefferson County. "It’s really great in making friends that way, because people are going through the same things that you are. You know, you think that you’re depressed or you’re upset over this and there’s someone that’s literally feeling the same exact way.”
Durbin said seeing the generosity spread to others has been a blessing in itself.
“Random people that you don’t even know are buying for your baby that’s going to be due in two months or your child that’s fixing to graduate high school," said Durbin. "So, it’s great seeing the compassion and the friendships that people are making just from this one page.”
