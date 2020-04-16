City to begin budget preparation despite uncertainty related to COVID-19

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - While city leaders focus on the COVID-19 outbreak, an important deadline is looming.
The City’s budget must be presented to council by June 1st, and City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the planning is just now starting due to outside factors.
In 2019, Council approved an operating budget of about 100 million dollars, but this year’s is expected to be much less.
“We have an idea that sales tax will decrease, but we don’t know how much, or for how long. It’s difficult to produce a budget, and generate a revenue estimate off of declining sales tax when you don’t know how much,” said Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn.
Cleghorn said Sales Tax operates two months behind, so the impact of March and April will not be known until right around the budget is expected to be complete.
“With everything going on, and the uncertainty of what will happen with sales tax, because we live off sales tax and utilities fees, we asked for that to be extended 90 days,” said Cleghorn.
But Brad Cooksey with the Lawton Economic Development Corporation said even with a decrease in sales tax, he believes the city’s finances are in order to withstand a slow month or two.
“As a city, I know we’ve done a good job of planning for this, and hopefully being able to withstand the storm so to speak. We’re going to have to see where the dominoes fall, as far as how bad, or maybe not quite as bad as what we seem to think it is,’ said LEDC President Brad Cooksey.
Despite an expected decrease in the operating budget, Cleghorn said by law, it has to be balanced.
He said the challenge now is finding out where cuts are possible, while still providing every required service.
“We’ll look at everything we do, from expenditures to personnel cost, and everything else a municipality must provide, we have to look at all those things,” said Cleghorn.
Cleghorn says budget talks will ramp up sometime in the next week or two.
The city did send their extension petition to Rep. Daniel Pae and Sen. John Michael Montgomery. So far, the city has not heard back on whether or not it will be granted.
