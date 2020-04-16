LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It has been a nice and sunny day all throughout Texoma. Winds have been on the stronger side today out of the south, but luckily we will see those subside later this evening. Temperatures tonight will remain in the 60s through 9pm.
Tomorrow morning temperatures will drop into the mid 40s. We won't warm up much from there due to cold air building in behind the front. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the upper 50s.
Saturday afternoon highs will push back into the mid 60s. This will limit storm instability slightly, keeping things somewhat behaved. We still could see a low end severe threat issue for Saturday night into Sunday.
Rain showers look to move out during the early morning Sunday. A few isolated showers could redevelop on the back side of the system Sunday afternoon bringing rain into our far eastern counties. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the mid 70s.
We will dry out on Monday with highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday afternoon we are tracking increased storm potential. Storm chances will remain in the forecast through Wednesday morning. High temperatures both days will be in the mid to upper 70s. Next Thursday sunshine returns and temperatures could hit the lower 80s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
