LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning Texoma & happy Thursday! Today is going to be a bit warmer than what we’ve seen over the past several days. That is thanks to more sunshine as well as south winds. While these winds will be a bit breezy today, 15 to 30mph with gusts near 40+, it is going to allow for more warmth and moisture to enter into Texoma which results in temperatures reaching the mid 70s by this afternoon.
All of this warm and seasonable weather will not last heading into the start of the weekend though! A cold front is going to move in during the afternoon today but we won’t feel the effects of the cold air until tomorrow. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s. Cold air will continue to funnel into our region for Friday, allowing temperatures to stay in the upper 50s. As the cold front passes by, a few light rain showers and drizzle late Thursday and into Friday morning could spark/ develop as a result.
For the weekend, the temperatures will be warmer but still cooler than average. By Saturday afternoon, highs will only top out in the mid 60s. A few thunderstorms look possible Saturday evening. Those will push east and clear out during the early morning Sunday. We could see a few scattered showers and storms develop on the backside for Sunday afternoon. For now, rain chances are low overall but not out of the question. Sunday is looking to be the start of a long(er) stretch of 70s which will last through all of next week and even beyond the 7-day forecast.
Monday afternoon is looking dry as we should catch a break from the rain but keep the rain gear on stand by! By Tuesday into Wednesday, storm potential increases for Texoma. Another system will move in out of the west bringing the possibility for organized severe weather!
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
