For the weekend, the temperatures will be warmer but still cooler than average. By Saturday afternoon, highs will only top out in the mid 60s. A few thunderstorms look possible Saturday evening. Those will push east and clear out during the early morning Sunday. We could see a few scattered showers and storms develop on the backside for Sunday afternoon. For now, rain chances are low overall but not out of the question. Sunday is looking to be the start of a long(er) stretch of 70s which will last through all of next week and even beyond the 7-day forecast.