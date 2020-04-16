Increased visitors bring trash problem to wildlife refuge

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, Okla. (TNN) - This time of year, many of us are ready to enjoy the warm weather at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, but as more people visit, more trash is getting left behind.
"Not to get corny, growing up as a kid we had the slogan don’t lay that trash on Oklahoma. I think that still stands true for the refuge and for the rest of Oklahoma. I think it’s important that we pick up after ourselves. It’s good for our animals, good for our environment and good for our wellbeing,” said Visitor Services Manager Lynn Cartmell.
Cartmell said leaving trash behind on the refuge can negatively affect the animals that live there.
"With the Oklahoma wind, it tends to carry it all across the refuge. You’ve got animals who then become accustomed to trash, they try to consume that trash, whether it’s food or containers that hold food, which habituates them to human contact. It’s just really not a good situation,” Cartmell said.
But fortunately, that is an extremely easy thing to avoid if you just follow one simple rule.
"Pack in, pack out is usually the standard. Whatever you bring with you, make sure you take it home with you. Especially now, with everything going on I think it’s really important that we are all are conscientious about what we have with us, that it came with us and that it goes with us,” Cartmell said.
