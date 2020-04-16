Local restaurants say loyal customers are helping them get through pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Because of the coronavirus outbreak, restaurants are only offering carryout and delivery services. Having the dining room closed can effect businesses financially.
Burgess Grill has been in Lawton for over 50 years. Owner, Dana Mcgahee said since they’ve gone to takeout and delivery, there has been both good and bad days.
“It’s a huge impact, huge impact, but we got to keep going so my employees have a place to go and get their salary," said Mcgahee.
She said she is very thankful for their loyal customers who are the reason they are still here.
“Some of them are just beyond generous, beyond generous, so I’m just very very grateful for our customers. We wouldn’t be here without them so thank you to the public," said Mcgahee.
Manager at Los Tres Amigos on Gore Boulevard, Ana Diaz said they’re offering takeout and delivery.
“It’s been good, but of course it has its days. It’s nothing like it was before of course you know, but so far we can’t complain. We have our regular customers that come in and we’re thankful for everyone that has made the time to put in their orders and are keeping us in business to be honest," said Diaz.
Diaz said they do have less employees working at a time to reduce the amount of people in the building. She said it is hard not being able to see everyone as much including their customers.
“We don’t have as many people here as we would want to, we still call it home, but it’s different than when we have everybody else here,” said Diaz.
Both McGahee and Diaz tell me they are practicing social distancing in their facilities, wearing gloves, masks and sanitizing often to protect both employees and customers.
Owner of Burgess Grill Shizuko Burgess said it’s not an easy time, but it’s important to stay positive.
“Can’t give up, just keep going, hang on, it will be over one day and go back to normal again, so until just hang on everybody, don’t give up," said Burgess.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.