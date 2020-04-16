STATE UPDATE: Caddo Co. still adding cases, Comanche Co. also increases

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (TNN Texoma) - One day after showing an increase of 25 cases connected to a Binger nursing home, Caddo County continues to show the largest increase in positive cases in Southwest Oklahoma.
The county now shows to have 48 confirmed cases and a new death was added to their numbers, bringing the total to two.
After a few days of little to no gain in confirmed cases, Comanche County showed five new cases on Thursday morning. Grady County was the only other SWOK area to show an increase in cases.
According to the state, 94 new confirmed cases and eight new deaths were reported across Oklahoma. Three of those deaths happened in the last 24 hours, the remainder were just confirmed as coronavirus related but happened at earlier times.
