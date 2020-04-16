ZMC Hotels prioritize front line workers

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The pandemic has changed the hotel, travel, and tourism industry drastically over the past several weeks.
ZMC Hotels are stepping up to the plate for the doctors, nurses and first responders who are risking their lives and health to save others every day.
There are two ZMC hotels located in Altus the Hampton Inn & Suites and Days Inn. Clean and comfortable rooms are being offered for front line workers to help provide peace of mind during this pandemic.
“In addition we have quiet floors that are designated for those who work night shift and need to be able to sleep during the day and we provide a to go style breakfast that available 24/7 Because many medical professionals work nontraditional hours and we understand that. We want to insure that that are leaving us well rested with a clear mind and a full stomach," said Jenn Kimbrough, National Director of Sales and Marketing, ZMC Hotels.
Before and after each use rooms sanitized and will go through a heat treatment process at 135 degrees for three hours to thoroughly disinfect that room.
Those workers are at risk of spreading the virus from testing and treating patients so this will help to not put family members at risk of getting COVID-19
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.