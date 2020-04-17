American Red Cross helping apartment fire victims in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A number of people are without a home tonight after an overnight fire at Willow Apartments in Duncan.
The fire broke out early this morning. One resident said he became concerned after hearing sirens during what’s usually a peaceful time.
“It was about 3 in the morning. I was still awake I heard sirens and I went to go check it out. There comes the fire truck and I look to my left I saw smoke and I told my friend we have to get out of here," Austin Bates, Willow Apartment resident.
While the fire department was working to put out the fire, Bates said he reached out to a friend in hopes of having somewhere to stay.
“I called her, she said yeah you can you just have to help with things like toilet paper, food and drinks. Then she called me back and said it’s a no go,” said Bates.
Bates said she changed her mind due to the Covid-19 outbreak. That’s when he decided to get in touch with the American Red Cross. They were able to give him a pre-loaded debit card.
“They gave me a 505$ and I’ve already taken out 20$ for laundry," said Bates.
He is using the rest of the money to find a hotel.
An official with the Red Cross says the outbreak has forced them to finds new ways to assist.
“We have to respond in a virtual manner somewhat doing our case work and interviewing over the phone or facetime. We typically we like to be on the scene to put a arm around them and a blanket around them and for the Red Cross in Oklahoma we prefer that kind of response," said Mike Mlynek, Executive Director, American Red Cross.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.