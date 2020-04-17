CoL announces new role for current City Planner

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - On Friday, the City of Lawton announced one of the first adjustments it is making in an effort to re-organize in the upcoming fiscal year.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn announced that Richard Rogalski, the current City Planner and Community Services Director, will fill the role of Deputy City Manager overseeing Public Works and Public Utilities.
“Richard brings an impressive background in engineering and public works to our office,” Cleghorn said. “His institutional knowledge and dedication to our community will strengthen our leadership team and further advance our mission to administer efficient and effective services for citizens.”
Rogalski has worked for the city over the last 19 years. He currently serves in director positions for the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, Lawton Urban Renewal Authority, Lawton Economic Development Authority and Lawton Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Current Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley will continue overseeing Public Safety and Parks & Recreation.
The City of Lawton will release a new organization chart with the 2020-2021 budget which is expected to be presented to the Lawton City Council in early May.
