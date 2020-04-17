Fire in Duncan sends four to Hospital

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Four people went to the hospital after an apartment fire in Duncan.
It happened at an apartment complex off Overland Drive, around 2:45 this morning.
Officials say when crews got to scene, there was heavy fire and smoke in two of the units -- but they were able to knock down the flames in 20 minutes.
One of the people taken to the hospital is a child they found in one of the bottom units.
Deputy fire chief Ryan Ellis said, “One kid was trapped but the father did make it out went through a window outside and did remove him from the residence. We haven’t gotten any updates on the occupants in a while the fire investigator is still investigating the incident and the cause is still un determined at this time.”
The Red Cross is now helping the families displaced by the fire.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.