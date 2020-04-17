LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This afternoon conditions have been on the chilly side with high temperatures only in the 50s. Winds have been out of the north at 10-20mph. Those winds will calm as we head later into the evening.
Tomorrow morning temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Rain chances are possible anytime around lunchtime tomorrow. The rain and storm chances are low, as moisture struggles to move back into Texoma. Isolated storms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Most places should expect to remain dry. High temperatures will top out in the mid 60s.
Rain chances are possible into Sunday afternoon, primarily in eastern Texoma along Hwy 81 and eastward. We should get some sunshine Sunday afternoon as well.
Monday we will dry out under partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday high temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Rain and storm chances look possible Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Some of those storms could hold a severe potential.
Thursday afternoon high temperatures look to push into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Friday afternoon will be nice and dry under mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 70s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
