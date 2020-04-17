LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Well last time I checked, the calendar said April but looking at the feel like temperatures this morning.. I’m not so sure about that! Current air temps as of 6AM are in the mid 30s northwest, mid 40s in central Texoma and still holding onto the 50s and 60s in the southeast. But due to north winds gusting to near 40mph this morning that is allowing for the feel like temps to range from 23° in Elk City, 29° in Chickasha, and 34° here in Lawton. So if you must head out the door this morning, grab the jacket!! These north winds will hold through the morning and into most of the afternoon 15 to 25mph. We won’t warm up much today either due to cold air funneling into our region behind a cold front that moved in. Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid 50s.
Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 30s for all of Texoma. While we should stay above freezing in most places, take that into consideration if you have any sensitive plants or garden hoses still lingering outside. Saturday is looking to be cloudier than expect but this, accompanied with highs in the mid 60s, will limit storm instability slightly! Now with that being said, we still could see a low end severe threat issue for Saturday night into Sunday but the overall threat for severe weather remains low.
A few showers could linger into early Sunday morning but otherwise all rain activity looks to end by the morning. We’ll see clouds to start off the day but by the afternoon, grab the sunglasses as the sunshine seems to return. Highs on Sunday will climb into the mid 70s.
The good news is, we’ll see more seasonable weather stick with us throughout the rest of next week too! Mid to upper 70s from Monday forward and evening rising into the low 80s by Thursday! Tuesday afternoon, however, is a good day to stay weather aware! We are tracking an increase in storm potential and this looks to remain in the forecast through Wednesday morning.
Have a great Friday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.