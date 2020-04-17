Well last time I checked, the calendar said April but looking at the feel like temperatures this morning.. I’m not so sure about that! Current air temps as of 6AM are in the mid 30s northwest, mid 40s in central Texoma and still holding onto the 50s and 60s in the southeast. But due to north winds gusting to near 40mph this morning that is allowing for the feel like temps to range from 23° in Elk City, 29° in Chickasha, and 34° here in Lawton. So if you must head out the door this morning, grab the jacket!! These north winds will hold through the morning and into most of the afternoon 15 to 25mph. We won’t warm up much today either due to cold air funneling into our region behind a cold front that moved in. Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid 50s.