Lawton fugitive arrested in Lubbock, wanted for shooting over a dozen times into home

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - U.S. Marshals and the Lubbock (TX) Police Department have taken a man into custody who was wanted for being one of three men who allegedly shot over a dozen rounds into a Lawton home.
According to the warrant filed earlier this week, authorities believe 19-year-old Quamail Willis along with multiple others were responsible for shooting 19 rounds into a home on NW 42nd Street on March 18.
Records say that earlier in the day a man came to the door of the house and asked for a female by name. The person at the home said there was not a person by that name at the home.
Later that night, officials say Willis and three other men came back to the home, stood outside and fired 19 rounds into the home from three different guns. They then fled the scene before police located their vehicle, leading to a pursuit. The men jumped out of the car at different times and eventually wrecked the vehicle.
Willis allegedly went on Facebook Live and made several incriminating statements admitting to being the one who shot into the house. He also allegedly made references to a man inside the house being the target of the shooting, calling the man a “snitch” and a “rat” and making other references to gang connections.
Marshals were able to locate Willis in Lubbock and take him into custody. He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Jail awaiting extradition to Lawton.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.