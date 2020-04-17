Temple community showing support to high school seniors during pandemic

TEMPLE, Okla. (TNN) -The Temple community is coming together to support their high school seniors who are finishing out the year from home and missing out on so many last moments.
Junior, Teryn Towe and her mom helped put together something to show support for Temple High School seniors as they finish off their last year. The community is able to adopt a senior and send them encouraging notes, and gifts from now until graduation. Towe said it’s an idea she got from another school.
“So I brought the idea to my mom and I was like mom our seniors have done so much for the community, they’re a big impact on everyone’s lives. I was like what if the community got together and did something for them,” said Towe.
The community was fast to get involved and make sure each senior got adopted.
“We would like our seniors in our community to feel just like it’s normal, and we want to give back everything we can and we want them to have a great year,” said Robert Hale, who adopted a senior.
I didn’t realize how much that I would miss something until it was taken away so soon and unexpected. I’m really blessed and thankful that we have such great people in our community that care so much about us and that really make this journey that we’re going on a lot easier by encouraging us, and supporting us, wishing us the best on this next chapter in life," said Senior, Kadyn Spradlin.
Towe said she wants to help make these last few moments of their senior year special.
“We’re from a really small school, and grew up around the same people our entire lives, so I knew it was going to be hard for them not going to be able to graduate with all of us there," said Towe.
“It’s really nice of our community to do stuff like that because there’s not very many of them and it just made me feel kinda good to know we have people in Temple that would do stuff for us," said Leah Ricketts.
