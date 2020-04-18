LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’ve started to see an increase in clouds this evening. That’ll stick with us as we head into early Sunday morning too. Overnight lows will fall into to near 50 degrees. Most of us will remain dry but a few isolated rain and storm chances are possible, but the overall threat is very low.
The low rain chance continues into Sunday afternoon but expect most to be dry and we’ll see some needed sunshine tomorrow too! High temperatures, despite a morning cold front, will rise into the mid 70s! The passing cold front does have have much/ any cold air funneling in behind it. Winds, however, will shift from the southwest to more northeast at 10 to 20mph.
For all you warm weather lovers out there.. the warmer & seasonable temperatures stay with us throughout most of this week!!! By Monday, we dry out under partly skies but clouds will build into our region by the evening. High temperatures in the mid 70s.
Rain and storm chances are looking possible Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. These storms are looking to hold a severe potential, so a good day to stay weather aware with the changing forecast. By mid week, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s.
By Thursday we could hit 80 degrees. Right now skies are looking to stay clear, trending mostly sunny but more clouds build heading into Friday. Friday afternoon will be nice and dry under partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid 70s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
