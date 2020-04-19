COVID-19 numbers update

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There was only a slight change in coronavirus cases in southwest Oklahoma since Friday.
Comanche, Stephens and Caddo counties received no new cases, and Greer County increased by only one case. They now stand at 55.
Statewide, the total number of cases increased by over 100, leaving 2,570 Oklahomans with the virus. Three new deaths were reported, with the total now at 139.
As of Saturday, the number of recoveries in the state was 1,534.
