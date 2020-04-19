LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It has turned out to be a beautiful day all throughout Texoma. We will keep the quiet weather through the rest of the evening hours. A few isolated showers and weak thunderstorms could impact counties north of I-40, but should mostly die out before crossing into our viewing area.
Tomorrow afternoon high temperatures will warm into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be an even warmer day with highs topping out into the upper 70s. Tuesday morning a few showers are possible to the north up along I-40. Another round of showers and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late evening through mid morning Wednesday. The next system will develop off to north and extend showers and storm into Texoma during that time period. Some of those storms could produce strong winds and large hail.
Wednesday by mid to late morning showers should clear out to the east. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Thursday and Friday are looking nice and dry with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We are tracking lots of sunshine on the way for both days as well.
Next Saturday a few rain and storm chances are possible, but those will clear out before Sunday morning. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.