Tomorrow afternoon high temperatures will warm into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be an even warmer day with highs topping out into the upper 70s. Tuesday morning a few showers are possible to the north up along I-40. Another round of showers and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late evening through mid morning Wednesday. The next system will develop off to north and extend showers and storm into Texoma during that time period. Some of those storms could produce strong winds and large hail.