Lawton High School teacher reflects on Oklahoma City Bombing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A teacher at Lawton High remembers the moments that followed the Oklahoma City bombing.
Sunday as 9:01… and then at 9:03... Oklahoma City felt the pain and suffering of the ones lost and hurt 25 years ago…
Panic hit the state after the bomb exploded. Shaleah Ramirez-Sanchez is a Spanish teacher at Lawton High.
“Even in a Spanish class I take time to talk about things that are relevant to our students and to their lives," said Ramirez-Sanchez. "And I believe that tragedies we have to learn from these things. These things happen in history.”
While she teaches now, she was once a student who wrote an award winning essay about April 19th, 1995.
“Everything that is happening right now in the world with the pandemic," said Ramirez-Sanchez. "This is a huge tragedy for so many people. I can only imagine that is what I felt when I was 15 years old and I wrote that essay.”
As Miss Sanchez wrote her feelings down, she never knew what the impact this would have on her life.
She won the essay award, got to go to the 10th anniversary of the bombing memorial, take a picture with Bill Clinton and…
“Actually I got to meet two of the children that survived,” said Ramirez-Sanchez.
This made an impact on her life, but what she remembers the most about this horrific day...
“What affected me the most about the entire Oklahoma City Bombing was the part about the daycare center,” said Ramirez-Sanchez
As a teacher she has a special connection with her students…
“We teachers we do look at these students as our own,” said Ramirez-Sanchez.
But during this pandemic…
“I have a lot of anxiety about many of the students in the community I have not been able to reach out to since we have been out of school,” said Ramirez-Sanchez.
People remember how hard this was 25 years ago, but they remember what got them through this: The Oklahoma standard. So as we fight the Coronavirus, let’s fight together.
This was the deadliest act of terrorism on U.S. soil until the attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.
