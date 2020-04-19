Lawton Library offering curbside pick up and dropoff

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Public Library is closed to visitors, but inside there is work still to be done.
“The biggest thing you is give us a call,” said Library Director Kristin Herr.
Give the library a call and they will set you up with a library card, put books on hold and get books for you from their curbside delivery.
“There are so many great online resources right now,” said Herr
Data bases, institutions and even ancestry libraries are available to you for free at home.
If you are worried about having a book out past the due date...
“The big thing right now is that we do not have late fees, so don’t worry about it,” said Herr.
Due dates have been extended until August 1, but if you would like to return them, you can just drop them off.
“We have 3D printers going. We have been making some face masks,” said Herr.
They are creating protective masks that will be donated throughout town.
Now, for people concerned about their tax preparation program…
“That’s on hold right now," said Herr. "With all of the stimulus checks and all of that kind of stuff people have questions. The biggest thing you can do is call us and we can put your name on a list so that when everything gets opened back up we can give you a call.”
But what the librarians want you to know…
“You just never know what we may be able to help you with,” said Herr.
The Lawton Public Library phone number is (580) 581-3450.
The Library staff are continuing to go to work to clean and rearrange the library so when it does open it will be ready for all visitors.
