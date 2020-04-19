Lawton woman remembers brother killed in Oklahoma City bombing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Sunday is the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, and a Lawton woman is remembering her brother who was one of the 168 people killed.
A monument was built in downtown Lawton one year after the attack in honor of Clarence Wilson, a Lawton man killed during the bombing.
“My brother was very smart, very handsome, very charismatic," said Bernice McGee, Clarence Wilson’s sister. "He just loved people and people loved him. He went to school on a scholarship, he never paid anything to go to school.”
Wilson was the first African American to earn a bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from Oklahoma University, and then went back to school to study law where he became the Chief Legal Counsel for Housing and Urban Development.
McGee, along with businesses and members from the community, raised the money to build the monument.
“It will always be here to be in the history books for my great grand kids to read about, but just to have known my brother is just awesome," said McGee. "He was an awesome person and there’s no telling what he might have been doing because he was always on the building ladder.”
McGee has taken care of the monument with help from a group called RunLawton, who she is very thankful for.
