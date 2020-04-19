Marlow man dies in vehicle collision near Rush Springs

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Marlow man is dead after a vehicle crash Saturday evening near Rush Springs.
Just before 7 p.m. a Honda Civic was heading westbound on county road 1580 when it left the roadway, over-correcting back to the center impacting a Jeep Cherokee that was traveling eastbound.
The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was pinned for about 20 minutes before being freed by Rush Springs Fire Department using the Jaws of Life.
That driver was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. Two juveniles from that vehicle were transported to Duncan Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The Driver of the Honda Civic was transported by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center in critical condition.
