Bicycle shops thriving amid pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The statewide shelter in place order has many people looking for ways to stay active with their families and that’s led to an increase in bicycle sales throughout Southwest Oklahoma.
Bicycling shops are seeing a rise in business because of the shelter in place order families are at home now it’s a way to stay healthy, fit and safe during this outbreak.
“I’m happy to say they’re getting outside and doing things. I think it’s giving people a chance to get reacquainted with their families to get outside and do activities together and have fun together and be healthy about it,” Terry’s Bicycle shop owner, Darrin Hall.
He said business has been steady and customers have been leaning towards other bikes more than others.
“The bikes that’s been selling the most is the mountain bikes right now they seem to be the hottest idea going and behind that is what we call a hybrid with is kind of a commuter bike like in between a road bike and a mountain bike,” said Hall
He said mountain bikes have been selling the most because people are doing more off road riding.
Cyclist Joe Cimmino said he’s been cycling for about 5 years now and because of the outbreak he’s been able to cycle more than ever.
“I usually go out probably twice a week now, where as before it was like twice a mouth so I’ve definitely put more miles in now,” said Cimmino.
Cimmino prefers to ride his bike where there isn’t any traffic.
“Usually I go to the wildlife refuge or I live over by Elmer Thomas Park so I will get on my mountain bike and ride around the park a few times. My average ride is about 25 to 30 miles,” said Cimmino.
He said those 25 to 30 miles rides are keeping him in shape.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.