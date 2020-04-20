Comanche Co. Commissioners construct five-year bridge plan

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Commissioners finalized their bridge plan, tentatively deciding the bridges they will reconstruct over the next five years.
Across Comanche County there are more than 250 bridges, some are nice and new while others are older and in need of reconstruction.
To reconstruct the ones in need, the county goes through the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Program which funds projects to be completed by ODOT.
“Even though it’s a county project, it goes through the ODOT system, because it’s federal funds that will be used on these roads,” said District 1 Commissioner Gail Turner.
One of the bridges at the top of the plan is located a mile west of Flower Mound Road on Coombs Road.
“Because of this one here being a trust bridge, and being hung up in the historical society, it actually took about 5 years to get approved and on the ODOT letting,” said Turner.
Turner said because of funding, this could be the only project the country actually gets completed this year.
“A county gets about one project a year, sometime on the east side, sometime on the west side. But, they start 3,5,10 years back before it gets to this point,” said Turner.
District 3 commissioner Alvin Cargill said his focus is the bridge next to the county barn, but he expects that one to be done in 2021.
“It’s secondary roads, the gravel, dirt roads," district 3 Comanche Co. Commissioner Alvin Cargill said. “It’s those we have to make sure we maintain the integrity of the system, the infrastructure to make sure it’s all safe.”
Both commissioners said they are excited to get these projects started, but the usual limit of one project, combined with outside factors, makes them wish more could get done per year.
“They could have been on the list more than five years, and it’s just they finally worked their way to the top to get constructed,” said Cargill.
“You have a plan, but sometimes a few years down the line you might change where a bridge falls in the system because of where things come up,” said Turner.
Turner said the bidding for the bridge on Coombs begins next week with construction expected to start 90-120 days after.
The project on Coombs is set the fully replace the bridge with concrete. In total, Commissioner Turner expects it to cost around 1.7 million dollars.
