Cotton Co. crash sends two to hospital

COTTON CO., Okla. (TNN) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on Highway 5 west of Walters.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. when crews at the scene say a white SUV heading west tried to turn south to get to the I-44 on-ramp right in front of a blue car heading east. The blue car hit the SUV, causing the SUV to roll down a hill.
There was only one person in each vehicle, and both drivers were taken to hospitals.
Their conditions are not known.
The crash closed down the eastbound lane of Highway 5 for about an hour.
