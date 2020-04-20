Cotton Co. crash sends two to hospital

Cotton Co. crash sends two to hospital
Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on Highway 5 west of Walters. (Source: KSWO)
By Jarred Burk | April 20, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 3:55 PM

COTTON CO., Okla. (TNN) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on Highway 5 west of Walters.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. when crews at the scene say a white SUV heading west tried to turn south to get to the I-44 on-ramp right in front of a blue car heading east. The blue car hit the SUV, causing the SUV to roll down a hill.

Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on Highway 5 west of Walters.
Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on Highway 5 west of Walters. (Source: KSWO)

There was only one person in each vehicle, and both drivers were taken to hospitals.

Their conditions are not known.

The crash closed down the eastbound lane of Highway 5 for about an hour.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.