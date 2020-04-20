Crews rescue man after 2-ton vault falls on him

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One person was flown by helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital after a bank vault fell on them today in Lawton.
Officials with Lawton Fire say they were called to the bank on Northwest Sheridan Road around 10:15 when a vault weighing around 4,000 pounds tipped over, pinning the person at the waist.
Fire crews, Comanche County EMS and construction crews working on the bank all worked together, and, using the jaws of life and other tools, they were able to lift the vault off of the victim who was then flown to an Oklahoma City hospital by Survival Flight.
The victim’s condition is not known at this time.
