Tomorrow morning temperatures will only drop into the lower 50s. Tomorrow afternoon storms look to develop along a warm front and impact portions of central and northern Texoma. As those storms evolve through the overnight they will form a cluster and pose a wind and hail threat. The main line will move through Texoma during the early morning hours Wednesday. We will finally see that system wrap up and move east by late morning Wednesday. High temperatures during the afternoon will be in the mid 70s.