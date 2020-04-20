LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It has been a very warm day all throughout Texoma. The warm temperatures will stick around through most of the evening. We could also see a few isolated showers and lower end thunderstorms move across I-40, and impact our far northern Texoma counties.
Tomorrow morning temperatures will only drop into the lower 50s. Tomorrow afternoon storms look to develop along a warm front and impact portions of central and northern Texoma. As those storms evolve through the overnight they will form a cluster and pose a wind and hail threat. The main line will move through Texoma during the early morning hours Wednesday. We will finally see that system wrap up and move east by late morning Wednesday. High temperatures during the afternoon will be in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, light winds, and temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The beautiful conditions should stick around through most of Friday as well.
Rain chances remain in the forecast for Saturday, but we may need to drop those as models are trending dryer. Highs will be a little cooler with most places in the lower 70s. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
