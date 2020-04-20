Tuesday & Wednesday for our viewing area is under a level 1 and level 2 risk for severe storms. Hail the size of quarters and winds up to 60mph seem to be the main concerns over the next two days. Starting off, a few showers are possible tomorrow morning along I-40. Another round of showers and strong to severe thunderstorms will begin to develop by late evening, around 10PM for our most western counties. These storms will begin to move into central Texoma early Monday morning between 1-5AM. A few storms and light showers will linger into Wednesday morning but by mid to late morning all showers should clear out. Like I mentioned earlier, some of those storms could produce strong winds and large hail! High temperatures over the next two days will remain in the mid to upper 70s.