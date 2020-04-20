LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning & happy Monday Texoma! We’re seeing reduced visibility all across the viewing area this morning. As a result, a dense fog advisory is posted for counties east and north of I-44 this morning. Visibility at times could drop less than a quarter of a mile. If you have to venture out, make sure to give plenty of distance and plenty of time to get to your destination. This advisory goes until 10AM. All fog will lift by late morning and for the rest of the day we’re trending mostly cloudy for a few hours before seeing some gradual clearing taking place. By the afternoon high temperatures will warm into the mid 70s.
Tuesday & Wednesday for our viewing area is under a level 1 and level 2 risk for severe storms. Hail the size of quarters and winds up to 60mph seem to be the main concerns over the next two days. Starting off, a few showers are possible tomorrow morning along I-40. Another round of showers and strong to severe thunderstorms will begin to develop by late evening, around 10PM for our most western counties. These storms will begin to move into central Texoma early Monday morning between 1-5AM. A few storms and light showers will linger into Wednesday morning but by mid to late morning all showers should clear out. Like I mentioned earlier, some of those storms could produce strong winds and large hail! High temperatures over the next two days will remain in the mid to upper 70s.
By Thursday and Friday we’ll see plenty of sunshine in our region. Trending mostly sunny and seasonable with temperatures rising into the low 80s to upper 70s, respectively. By next Saturday a few rain and storm chances are possible, but those will clear out before Sunday morning. High temperatures will cool off some for next week but still remaining in the low to mid 70s.
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.