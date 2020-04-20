Lawton councilmember files complaint against Booker, Burk with State AG Office

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh filed a citizen complaint form to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.
It claims Mayor Stan Booker and Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk are solely controlling how the city is responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
Councilman Fortenbaugh filed the citizen complaint form on April 18.
In it, he states he has continued to ask Mayor Booker and Councilman Burk to include the entire city council in making decisions on how to protect the community from COVID-19, but that they will not do so.
Councilman Fortenbaugh continued, saying, “while I agree that an emergency condition exists, the City Charter and the citizens of Lawton never intended for two individuals to take over city government.”
Councilman Fortenbaugh did not want to do an on-camera interview, but said he will leave the situation up to the Attorney General’s Office.
A representative at the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office told 7News they had received the complaint and sent it over to the Multi-County Grand Jury. The representative said the complaint should be reviewed some time on Monday.
7News reached out to Mayor Booker and Councilman Burk. They provided a statement that said on April 7th the city council held a meeting to discuss the city’s continued COVID-19 response. During that meeting, a unanimous vote was reached to, “provide the Mayor Pro Tem with the powers, duties, and responsibilities along with the Mayor to carry out the provisions of (Chapter 8) acting in concert with one another; providing for action by the City Council in the event the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem are unable to resolve any differences in carrying out the provisions of this Chapter; providing for codification; providing for severability of the provisions of this Ordinance and declaring an emergency.”
Mayor Booker continued, saying, “it has been of great importance to both myself and the Mayor Pro Tem to keep council members informed, aware and involved to the extent possible, while working within the confines of the law. All proclamations, amendments and orders, to date, have been vetted through our Legal Department at the City of Lawton. The safety and well-being of the Lawton community remains our topmost priority as this crisis is navigated.”
Monday night, Councilman Fortenbaugh told 7News that the mayor has agreed to meet with the council Thursday morning at 10. The meeting is open to the public.
When 7News talked to Councilman Fortenbaugh earlier in the day on Monday, he said that Mayor Booker and Councilman Burk were not doing anything illegal, however, he would have preferred them to include the entire council on a situation of this magnitude.
We will bring you updates as they become available.
