Lawton councilmember files complaint against Booker, Burk with State AG Office

7News reached out to Mayor Booker and Councilman Burk. They provided a statement that said on April 7th the city council held a meeting to discuss the city’s continued COVID-19 response. During that meeting, a unanimous vote was reached to, “provide the Mayor Pro Tem with the powers, duties, and responsibilities along with the Mayor to carry out the provisions of (Chapter 8) acting in concert with one another; providing for action by the City Council in the event the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem are unable to resolve any differences in carrying out the provisions of this Chapter; providing for codification; providing for severability of the provisions of this Ordinance and declaring an emergency.”