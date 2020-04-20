Warrants issued after marijuana cultivation, distribution charges filed

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Warrants have been issued for people connected to a marijuana grow operation in southeastern Comanche County.
7News was there in early March when the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics showed up at the grow house in the Rangers Ranchette addition on southeast Lasso Loop. Felony warrants have now been filed against the owner David Schmidt, along with Tanen Munoz and Luke Rogain.
All three men are charged with counts of cultivating a controlled substance, and conspiracy to distribute. They’re accused of growing marijuana without the proper licensure from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. According to court documents, over 15-hundred marijuana plants were seized from Schmidt’s property.
