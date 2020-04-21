LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -We are tracking a warm front as it moves into north central Texas and southwest Oklahoma. This front, associated with a low pressure off to the west, will be the main forcing for thunderstorm development this evening. The environment is capable of producing strong to severe storms, primarily in southwest Oklahoma. Right now most of the storm activity will be focused near the I-40 corridor. Strong winds and hail up to the sized of golf balls can’t be ruled out. The tornado threat is very low.