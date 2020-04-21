LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -We are tracking a warm front as it moves into north central Texas and southwest Oklahoma. This front, associated with a low pressure off to the west, will be the main forcing for thunderstorm development this evening. The environment is capable of producing strong to severe storms, primarily in southwest Oklahoma. Right now most of the storm activity will be focused near the I-40 corridor. Strong winds and hail up to the sized of golf balls can’t be ruled out. The tornado threat is very low.
Strong to severe storms will be possible through Wednesday morning until lunchtime. After that, this system will wrap up and move eastward. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 70s.
Thursday afternoon will be very nice with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Friday will be another nice day with temperatures in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances are possible for our far northern Texoma counties Friday evening.
Rain chances have dropped from the forecast for Saturday, so expect a dry weekend throughout Texoma. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the lower 70s and Sunday the mid 70s.
Next week looks to start of hot and dry. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
