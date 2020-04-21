LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning Texoma! To kick off this Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the low 50s before gradually rising into the mid 60s by 10AM, low 70s by noon and afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. East winds throughout most of the morning 5 to 10mph before switching to the southeast at 15 to 25mph by the early afternoon. Overall, make sure to get outside and enjoy the warm & dry weather before storms roll in later this evening. By this afternoon, storms will begin to develop along a warm front by stay off towards the north of I-40. These storms will continue to move eastward and as they begin to evolve through the overnight hours, a line of storms brings a wind and hail threat throughout the viewing area. Best timing for any and all storms in the DMA are looking to move into our western counties by 3AM, central Texoma between 5-6AM.
Most of the rain and storms will wrap up and move eastward by late morning. While most of us will dry out throughout Wednesday afternoon, a few storms are possible as this system wraps around between 1PM-5PM. This treat is mainly for our northeastern counties. High temperatures during the afternoon will rise into the mid 70s.
After a few days of stormy and wet weather, we’ll see several days of dry and sunny weather to follow! Thursday & Friday is going to be two gorgeous days. Plenty of sunshine, light winds and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. This trend continues into Saturday but low end rain chances are possible at this moment. Guidance seems to be trending dry so those rain chances may be dropped over the next few days. Highs will cool off slightly, only into the low 70s on Saturday. Sunday is trending to be partly cloudy with highs rising into the low 80s!!
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.