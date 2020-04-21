good morning Texoma! To kick off this Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the low 50s before gradually rising into the mid 60s by 10AM, low 70s by noon and afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. East winds throughout most of the morning 5 to 10mph before switching to the southeast at 15 to 25mph by the early afternoon. Overall, make sure to get outside and enjoy the warm & dry weather before storms roll in later this evening. By this afternoon, storms will begin to develop along a warm front by stay off towards the north of I-40. These storms will continue to move eastward and as they begin to evolve through the overnight hours, a line of storms brings a wind and hail threat throughout the viewing area. Best timing for any and all storms in the DMA are looking to move into our western counties by 3AM, central Texoma between 5-6AM.