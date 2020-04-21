Health officials discuss first Comanche Co. Covid-19 related death

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - It’s something health officials hoped wouldn’t happen but unfortunately, it was something they expected – a covid-19 death in our community.
The victim was a male over the age of 65, from Lawton.
“That’s a life, that’s a family, that’s an individual this community has lost,” said Regional Health Department Director Brandie Combs. ”Our condolences go out to that family, but certainly it’s a time to reflect on the fact that this virus is real.”
As the community grieves, Combs said it’s an important time to stay focused on the task at hand – continuing to social distance.
“We can not encourage people enough to live your life in way that we know there is a virus, we don’t have herd immunity, and we don’t have a vaccine yet,” said Combs.
Until that vaccine is created, Dr. Scott Michener said he’s concerned about the potential community re-opening.
“Some of us feel like what will happen is we will loosen the restriction, and there will be some social distancing, but we will get this peak, this surge we anticipated,” said Dr. Scott Michener, the Chief Medical Officer at CCMH.
Dr. Michener said the effort to social distance and stay home has shown to really work, but who knows how vigilant people will remain as restrictions are undone.
“Just depends on how much they interact, and how this goes in clusters, that’s when it tends to get bad. It makes us nervous, and I don’t think we have the processes in place to handle containment,” said Dr. Michener.
“We know thus virus, and the strategies in place, and the restrictions put in place are taking a toll,” said Combs.
Combs and Dr. Michener said this will likely continue for months and it is crucial everyone does their part to keep the community safe.
Another person did die from COVID-19 inside Comanche County, though they resided in Cotton County.
Combs said that will be reported as a Cotton County death.
