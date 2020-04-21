Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Texas and Florida appear to be ready to allow NASCAR races to resume without fans. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says NASCAR is working with Texas Motor Speedway on a plan. Track president Eddie Gossage says he's already working on a specific date. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has spoken to NASCAR executive Lesa France Kennedy. That means the possible availability of the Homestead-Miami Speedway track and Daytona International Speedway. Marcus Smith is CEO of Speedway Motorsports that owns Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Texas track. Smith says he’s eager to work with North Carolina to run the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24.
UNDATED (AP) — Baseball's sign-stealing whistleblower would have returned to Houston and the NBA playoffs would have been in full swing. Those are among the live sporting events that will be missed this week with the national sports calendar on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Oakland Athletics were set for a weekend series in Houston. A’s pitcher Mike Fiers was part of the 2017 World Series champion Astros. This would have been his first time at Minute Maid Park since saying last November that his former team used a camera in center field to steal signs.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor's top two scorers are entering their names in the NBA draft while keeping open their options to return to the Bears. All-Big 12 sophomore guard Jared Butler announced his intentions Monday on Twitter. Junior guard MaCio Teague said last month that he was exploring the NBA draft. Butler was third in the Big 12 with 16 points a game, while Teague scored 13.9 points a game. The Bears finished No. 5 in the final AP Top 25 poll. They were 26-4 and set a Big 12 record with a 23-game winning streak.
UNDATED (AP) — The Baylor Lady Bears have added a transfer point guard who can play multiple seasons for them. Jaden Owens is transferring from UCLA and has signed a letter of intent with the Big 12 champion Lady Bears. The Texas native just completed her freshman season at UCLA and will have three seasons of eligibility at Baylor. The Lady Bears have had graduate transfers at point guard each of the past two seasons, Chloe Jackson for the 2019 national championship and T'ea Cooper this season. Owens was a McDonald's All-American at Plano West High School before going to UCLA.