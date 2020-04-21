Home Zone Furniture helps local food service industry

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Home Zone Furniture wants to help support the local food service industry with their "Food for Furniture" campaign.
According to Home Zone's founder, the food service industry has been hit the hardest during the pandemic, and need support now more than ever.
“We’re calling it Food for Furniture,” said founder Bree Barber. “And they can collect receipts from anyone they want to in the food industry. Whoever they feel like they want to patron, whoever needs the traffic the most, we’re not going to police it, that’s not what it’s about. It’s about supporting the neighbors that we need to support.”
What they are asking you to do, is if you can, support your local restaurants by ordering food for takeout or delivery, and then save your receipts.
If you bring those receipts into their store, they will match the total amount up to $150 and give you credit towards any furniture purchase.
“And there is no minimum,” said Barber. “If they want to come in and just get a lamp or get some picture frames or some pillows, that’s okay. If they were already saving up for furniture, they can put it towards the purchase they were going go to do anyways. So it’s just our way of trying to extend ourselves to our neighbors.”
These receipts can be dated from now through April 30th, and you can bring them in any time before July 31st to redeem them.
