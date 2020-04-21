LFD rescued woman pinned under bank vault using highly technical tools, versatile training

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A woman who was pinned under a nearly 4,000 pound bank vault is alive today thanks to the Lawton Fire Department.
Monday morning, Lawton Fire crews had to use shears to cut down the metal stud frame of the building’s wall to get to the woman, who was pinned at the waist by the bank vault. Then, using their combination tool, or combi tool, they were able to lift the vault and free the woman from underneath.
“People think of it as the Jaws of Life, but we actually use it for more than just that," said Sgt. Cobey Warren. "We can lift a safe, or some heavy beams in a building if a firefighter gets trapped and we have to use that to lift something heavy off of them, we can.”
The crews were able to save the woman's life because of the way they train: for every possibility.
“The crisis like yesterday is a clear example of we can’t just use these tools that are specifically designed for automobile accidents and vehicle extrication, we can’t just use them for that," said Joshua Brown, training officer at the Lawton Fire Department. "We’ve got to be able to implement them in other measures.”
Brown said their successful mitigations would not happen without their great partnership with local wrecker yards.
“They do a fantastic job of not only procuring the vehicles for us, but setting them up and allowing us to go out there on their grounds and train with these tools so that way we can grab a firmer understanding and a deeper training with the particular implements," said Brown.
Brown said they are fortunate to have these paramount tools, and the Lawton Fire Department looks forward to expanding as technology advances.
“We’ve been looking at some battery operated extrication tools, which all that’s really going to do is diversify us that much further," said Brown. "We’re not going to have the restraints that we have as far as the hydraulic lines, you know, length of distance at which they can operate. It allows us to get into places that we couldn’t venture into previously. So, definitely an exciting time as we look forward to that future and putting those technological advancements into hands.”
We now know that the woman is a bank employee. Her condition is stable with non-life threatening injuries.
