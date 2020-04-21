REMEMBERING BENNIE ADKINS: SWOK Medal of Honor recipient dies of COVID-19

WAURIKA, Okla. (TNN) - We’re honoring the life of a southwest Oklahoma Medal of Honor Recipient who died from the coronavirus last week.
Retired Command Sergeant Major Bennie Adkins passed away on Friday. Originally from Waurika, Adkins served more than 20 years in the Army, earning the Medal of Honor.
Adkins graduated from Waurika High School in 1951. He was drafted into the Army in 1956. He served for 23 years, with 13 of those coming as a member of the Green Berets. In 1966, he was sent to Vietnam, where he was assigned to a special forces camp in what was known as the Ho Chi Minh Trail. It’s there, as he told 7NEWS back in 2016, that his actions earned him the Medal of Honor.
"We were attacked by a North Vietnamese force and after a 38-hour battle, our headquarters ordered us to evacuate the camp. When this happened, they attempted a helicopter rescue and there were no helicopters available, so we had to hit the jungle,” Adkins said in 2016.
According to the Bennie Adkins Foundation, while in the jungle, Adkins endured “forty-eight hours of escape and evasion, fighting with mortars, machine guns, recoilless rifles, small arms, and hand grenades, it was estimated that Sergeant First Class Adkins killed between 135 and 175 of the enemy while sustaining eighteen different wounds to his body.”
Adkins was nominated for the Medal of Honor all those years ago, but he told 7NEWS in 2016 he wasn’t able to actually receive the award until 2014.
"So much of this information that is now unclassified was then classified. I was fortunate enough to receive the second-highest award and I wore that for 48 years,” Adkins said.
Adkins was officially awarded the Medal of Honor by President Barack Obama in 2014.
"It’s so humbling of an experience based on the fact that at that time period, better than 30 million have served this country with honor and distinction. Now there’s 77 living Medal of Honor recipients. Being one of those is super, super humbling,” Adkins said in 2016.
Wednesday, Adkins’ son, Keith Adkins, said his father had dedicated the second half of his life to telling his story in hopes of motivating the next generation.
"His goal was to travel and talk to young people primarily. He enjoyed that, trying to foster in them that sense of service, sacrifice and patriotism,” Keith Adkins said.
In 2017, Adkins established The Bennie Adkins Foundation where they work to provide educational scholarships to Special Forces soldiers. You can learn more about the foundation here.
