REMEMBERING BENNIE ADKINS: SWOK Medal of Honor recipient dies of COVID-19

Adkins graduated from Waurika High School in 1951. He was drafted into the Army in 1956. He served for 23 years, with 13 of those coming as a member of the Green Berets. In 1966, he was sent to Vietnam, where he was assigned to a special forces camp in what was known as the Ho Chi Minh Trail. It’s there, as he told 7NEWS back in 2016, that his actions earned him the Medal of Honor.