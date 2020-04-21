Virtual Graduation in place for Lawton seniors

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools is working to make sure its graduating seniors will still be honored amid the pandemic.
Soon to be graduate of Eisenhower High School, Blakelee Marco is only looking at the positive side of the possibility of not having a traditional Graduation ceremony.
“It’s actual quite ironic that we’ll be the only class, more than likely we’ll be the only class ever to do a virtual Graduation so the class of 2020 will definitely stand out," said Marco.
Marco said she’s thankful LPS is working to make their senior year memorable in the midst of this outbreak. High School Director, Teresa Jackson said LPS is doing the best they can to make this work.
“This isn’t the best thing in the word but we are doing the best that we can through these virtual graduations the students will be honored for all of their accomplishments that they’ve had through out the school year and maybe scholarships and awards," said Jackson.
Virtual Graduations will include a speech from the principal, valedictorian and salutatorian and seniors pictures will be added in with their name for their recognition. Marco is in high hopes that 2020 seniors will still get to have a traditional Graduation ceremony at a later time.
“I’m crossing my fingers and hoping that we’ll get to have a traditional Graduation and one last final memory with all the class of 2020 in July and be able to walk the stage and throw our caps and change our tassels and all of the fun traditional things that comes with a Graduation," said Marco.
She said she will be upset if they don’t get to have a actual graduation but will be able to settle with just a virtual Graduation.
“We got something to recognize us and something to kind of put our faces out there in the public that says hey we did this we graduated and especially for those people who are first family graduates from high school," said Marco.
With the way Covid-19 has impacted the world, she said something is better than nothing at this point.
