City of Lawton begins loosening restrictions; ends curfew, allows boating and camping

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton has released updates to their Civil Emergency proclamation and have loosened restrictions for residents.
In Wednesday’s update the city has made a number of changes including ending the curfew for people over 18 years of age and raising the number of people who can gather in groups to 10.
“Big box stores” are now allowed to have 150 customers, up from 100.
Church services can be held in parking lots with restrictions on social distancing.
Outdoor activities including singles tennis, boating and camping are now allowed with social distancing restrictions.
Mayor Stan Booker says they expect further changes to be announced in the coming days to bring Lawton more in line with Governor Stitt’s amendments announced today allowing other businesses to open.
