Comanche Nation leaders discuss new Gaming Compact

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Stitt and the Comanche Nation reached an agreement on a new Tribal Gaming Compact following months of negotiations.
Comanche Nation Chairman William Nelson says this all began 15 years ago when a tribal compact was first created state wide.
He said that was more one size fits all, but the new one focuses on their specific operations.
"The wording within the compact spoke to auto-renewal, but at the same time, some tribes have gone to corporate atmospheres, where the Comanche Nation is a reciprocating back tribe,” said Chairman William Nelson.
In this new compact Comanche Nation will pay 4.5% fees to operate games, and as profits go up, that will increase to 6. They will also pay an 8.13% fee on new facilities.
"This is going to allow us to expand, and that’s great for the nation, it’s members,” said Comanche Nation Entertainment CEO Mia Tahdooahnippah
That ability to fund expansion is something Nelson said is a win-win for both parties involved.
"Having the option to build outside the bound of our 3 locations will bring a bigger percentage to the state, but also bring more revenue to our gaming establishments,” said Nelson.
Another aspect of this compact the nation is still working to finalize is the ability to bet on live sports.
"What we hope to accomplish is more Las Vegas Style Gambling,” said Tahdooahnippah
They also negotiated an incentive will impact table games.
"They gave us an incentive, no ante on poker games and that’s really good. That incentive is a win-win, due to the fact you bring more people in.” said Nelson.
During this process, Nelson said it started as a “united front” between state tribes, but he said a federal lawsuit was filed by the Choctaw, Chickasaw and Cherokee’s, with issues going beyond his goal for the Comanche Nation.
"I can see a big problem for larger tribes, they make more money off these slot machines, and that’s a big deal. Well, they want more money, but my hypocrisy only runs so deep,” said Nelson.
Details are still being finalized between the state and the tribe, including the full details on sports gambling.
Out of the other 38 recognized tribes in Oklahoma, only the Otoe-Missouria Tribe reached their own agreement.
This compact will be effective until the end of 2035.
