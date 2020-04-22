First Alert 7 Forecast: Another round of storms has impacted Southwestern Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Today we saw another round of severe storms roll through southwestern Oklahoma. These storms should no longer impact the area once we get to midnight. After the storms roll on out we will start to see skies clearing across Texoma. The low for tonight will be around 62 degrees. Tomorrow we shall continue our slight warming trend and despite seeing the cold front come through the area, most of southwestern Oklahoma will see the low 80s. Friday is when we are tracking are next rain chances. Another low pressure system will come from our south west and this time it will drop temperatures back into the 70s once its front pushes through the area. Once that low pressure system moves out of the area an area of high pressure will move in allowing temperatures to return to the 80s as early as Monday.