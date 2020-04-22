LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - good morning Texoma! We saw a few overnight showers and storms but as of writing this blog (2:45AM) all storms have moved off to the east. We are not in the clear just yet though, that was just round 1. Round 2 will begin to move into our viewing area by 6AM for western counties, central/east by 9AM before moving out of our region by the early afternoon. The same main threats applies with Wednesday’s severe weather potential... large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is very low. The greatest chance of severe storms today is going to stay out of our DMA, mainly across south-central and southeastern Oklahoma along with the adjacent areas of north Texas.
As mentioned, all storms will continue throughout our region until lunchtime. We’ll begin to see slow clearing afterwards but expect to see very breezy winds following any/all storms. Out of the northwest at 15 to 25mph with gusts nearing 40mph. Despite the northwest winds, by the afternoon we’ll be under partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
After the severe weather threat exits our region, we’ll be see several days of dry and warm weather. Thursday will be a very nice day... mostly sunny with highs rising into the low 80s! Northwest to south winds at 10 to 15mph. Friday will also see plenty of sunshine with highs dropping into the low 70s. Rain chances are looking to be very low on Friday, but just know that we could see a few light rain showers during this time.
Rain chances have dropped from the forecast for Saturday, so expect a dry weekend throughout Texoma. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the lower 70s and Sunday the mid 70s. Although temperatures do fall, they will remain close to our climatology for this time of year.
Next week looks to start of hot and dry (my kind of weather!) High temperatures next Monday and Tuesday will range from the low 80s to upper 80s under mostly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
