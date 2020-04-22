LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - good morning Texoma! We saw a few overnight showers and storms but as of writing this blog (2:45AM) all storms have moved off to the east. We are not in the clear just yet though, that was just round 1. Round 2 will begin to move into our viewing area by 6AM for western counties, central/east by 9AM before moving out of our region by the early afternoon. The same main threats applies with Wednesday’s severe weather potential... large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is very low. The greatest chance of severe storms today is going to stay out of our DMA, mainly across south-central and southeastern Oklahoma along with the adjacent areas of north Texas.