LCS staff shares reasons for closing secondary school

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday night, an email from the Lawton Christian School administration was shared several times on Facebook, notifying families that the Board of Directors had unanimously voted to discontinue grades 9-12.
“A lot of anguish went into making this decision for Lawton Christian,” said Donna Lofton, director of finance and student affairs at LCS.
Lofton said the school has tried many avenues to keep the secondary school doors open, but the catalyst for the final decision came with the coronavirus and the plans for distance learning.
“The secondary students are more acclimated to something like that, where your primary students’ parents are working, they need to know that their children are in a safe environment,” said Lofton. “It’s easier to work in a classroom environment with the teachers. We just thought that probably the best service that we could do to the community was try to maintain our middle school and our primary and preschools.”
Lofton said enrollment in all grades has dwindled the last 10 years, and this year the entire secondary school had only 38 students.
“Of course, you know, we budget off of our enrollment,” said Lofton. “We’ve tried to keep our rates very low because we know that these are trying economic times for people. There’s a lot of anxiety out there, but we do believe that we perform a service for the community in providing a safe space, quality education for parents.”
Jaydin Compton has attended Lawton Christian for the last three years and said it was hard to hear the news that she would not be finishing out her high school career as a crusader.
“I was pretty disappointed when I first read the email,” said Compton. “You know, as a junior I was planning on graduating here, but the plans change and that’s OK. We’re still figuring everything out.”
Compton said she is proud to have been a crusader.
“It’s meant a lot,” said Compton. “I love being part of this family and making so many good friends with these students. The teachers have been amazing, and I couldn’t ask for a better high school experience. It’s all been great.”
Compton said she and her family are still figuring out where she will attend her senior year, but she plans on staying in touch with her Lawton Christian family.
Lofton said next year would have been Lawton Christian’s 45th year in the community. She said this does not mean they are closed for good, just closed for now, as they hope to one day reopen their secondary school.
