Personal care shops set to open up Friday for some Oklahoma cities

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has announced a change to the state’s guidelines and said some businesses can reopen.
Governor Kevin Stitt announced this afternoon that he is allowing a number of businesses to open back up this Friday.
“This includes hair salons, barbershops, spas, nail salons and pet groomers. This businesses must maintain distance between customers and encourage customers to wait in their car until is time for their appointments,” said Stitt.
But there’s a twist, Stitt said this only applies to cities who don’t have an emergency order in place. Those particular cities will have more to look forward to come May 1st.
“Restaurants, dining rooms, movie theaters, sporting venues, gyms and places of worship can reopen," said Stitt.
Oklahoma State Department of Health Regional Director, Brandi Combs explains what people should do when going to the newly reopened businesses.
“Again we want maintain social distance 6 feet or more, where their face mask if it’s possible and if they have symptoms do not come out of the houses in public and keep in mind we are doing this to protect people who can’t help themselves," said Combs.
She said staying home is best option because the virus is still in the Oklahoma and will continue to effect people.
“Best case scenario is that everyone remains at home as much as possible and maintains that social distance but we know people are anxious to get out so it’s our job to make sure we’re providing the best recommendations for people as they start moving about in the community," said Combs.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.