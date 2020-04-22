Storms destroy barns, restaurants across SWOK

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - Severe weather brought significant damage to parts of Comanche and Stephens County.
Ric Gatlin got a call around 12:30 a.m. that a home he rented out and his barns had been damaged on the north side of Marlow. He wasn’t able to check the damage until about 6:30 a.m.
"It looked like a warzone. You can imagine, all these trees were torn up. That roof right there had four two by fours through the top of it. All these barns were torn up, this whole area was covered in trees, tin and everything else. You couldn’t even get down the road,” Gatlin said.
About 30 miles west in Elgin, the owners of two food trucks, Native Smoke Barbecue and Pink Elephant Coffee and Snow Cones, had a similar experience.
"I didn’t believe it. I was like what am I looking it. We just had some sprinkles at our house, so I wasn’t sure what I was looking at. Then I saw my pink wheel on the top instead of on the bottom,” said Sarah Lile, owner of Pink Elephant.
"We didn’t think anything of it because in Fletcher it wasn’t bad, we didn’t have a whole lot going on. Until we received a text message that said your trailer doesn’t look too good,” said Jenny Giles, owner of Native Smoke BBQ.
Fortunately, nobody was injured by the storms. Thanks to lots of help from friends, loved ones and complete strangers, cleanup is already well underway.
“It’s been overwhelming, this community, I mean I speak for myself but I’m sure the same for you, they’ve reached out to find any way they can help,” Lile said.
”We had at least 10 people between 1 and 4 am that stopped to help us pick up equipment and just pull stuff out, anything we needed,” Giles said.
"I have a neighbor that has two boys, so I called them, and they came over then all the rest of these people showed up. There were probably 15, 20, 25 people that showed up. I tried to pay them, but they wouldn’t let me pay them, so I just paid the boys. All these people showed up. I don’t have that many friends, but all these people showed up,” Gatlin said.
Lile and Giles say the food trucks being destroyed will obviously affect them financially, but they’re doing what they can to stay open despite this. You can find out more about the Pink Elephant here and about Native Smoke BBQ here.
