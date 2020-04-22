Thorsten Rushing files for post-conviction relief

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man convicted for killing his 13-year-old brother and father has filed for post-conviction relief.
24-year-old Thorsten Rushing was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2016.
He appealed the ruling, but the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the conviction in January 2019.
The new filing says the initial appeal failed to address several issues, like the use of coerced testimony and the presentation of overly graphic images to the jury
Rushing, who was 18 at the time of the murders, reportedly told classmates about plans to kill his family to inherit insurance money.
He shot his father and brother to death, and then tried to stage the crime scene to make it look like a home invasion.
Three other teens were convicted in connection to the murder.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.