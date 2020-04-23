Altus salons, barbershops preparing to reopen Friday

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Barbershops and salons are a few of the businesses set to open back up in many towns across Oklahoma on Friday.
Unfortunately for those in Lawton in need of a haircut, they’re not opening back up here just yet. In Altus, residents will be able to get a haircut Friday, but the process will be different than prior to the shutdown.
“We are going to limit one client per person, everyone else has to wait outside until we come outside or come and get them because we need to sanitize each station after each client,” said Desiree Kessler, Owner of Rustic Elegance.”
”I’ve been telling them it’s one-by-one by appointment only. They are taking it OK, they said as long as they get a haircut, it’s ok, they just need a haircut,” said Marcy Cruz, owner of Park Lane Barber Shop.
Limiting one customer at a time, requiring appointments and proper sanitization are all requirements put in by the state as a condition of reopening. Those are conditions stylists are very willing to meet to keep a business that they feel is very essential open.
“It’s very important because a lot of people don’t know to do their haircuts, their wives are trying to do it but I guess it’s been hard,” Cruz said.
”Altus is a military town. A lot of my clients are active duty military and the guys have to have hair uts. The fact that they’re having to go someplace else, on base has been open, they’re not too happy that they had to go someplace else,” Kessler said.
Again, the haircuts are by appointment only and if you need one, you’d better go ahead and call now.
"I already have a lot of phone calls,” Cruz said.
"I do not expect to really get much of a lunch. My book is already full. We’ve had to postpone and reschedule everyone, but it is booked up and I’m getting calls a lot,” Kessler said.
