City of Lawton to open barbers, salons, other businesses on Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton has decided they will follow Governor Kevin Stitt's recommendation and allow certain businesses to re-open on Friday.
In a press release they announced that hair salons, barbershops, spas, nail salons and pet groomers may re-open.
Businesses must work by appointment only and must adhere to sanitation protocols, social distancing guidelines and other requirements.
The city says additional information concerning local changes to orders in regards to the Governor’s “OURS plan” will be released in the near future.
