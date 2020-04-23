Door to door scams rising in the area

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Local law enforcement officials are asking people to be on high alert after multiple scams have been reported across Southwest Oklahoma.
Lawton Police Department Public information officer Sergeant Timothy Jenkins said there are all kinds of scams going on but people posing as door to door vendors seems to be the hottest right now.
“If somebody is coming to your door asking you or telling you they’re with this organizations and could you donate some profit or money to them definitely take that into consideration," said Jenkins.
If it doesn’t seem legit or you’re not familiar with the company reach out to law enforcement. Deputy City Manager, Richard Rogalski said there are signs to know if you are really dealing with a door to door vendor.
“Door to door vendors are representing a local business so if a company wants to go door to door to sell some service in town they have to set up a location in town where there is a physical place where people into or call and complain," said Rogalski.
He said if someone is posing to be vendor they should be able to provide you with various information about their business. They also should have a permit or license.
“This is what’s important that anyone would have, if anybody comes door to door to talk to you or to sell you something they are required to have a badge like this," said Rogalski.
The permit should have a name, photo, permit number and city. It’s required to be warn on the outside of their clothes.
“So before you even engage with them you could call that place and say look I have somebody at my door are they really representing you," said Rogalski.
