First Alert 7 Forecast: A couple cooler days are ahead of us

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -After a cold front dropped through the area we have seen slightly cooler temperatures and we will continue to trend downward with out high temperatures for the next couple of days. The high for Friday will only be in the mid 70s after seeing temperatures reach the 80s on Thursday. Then on Saturday much of Texoma will only see the mid to low 70s. We have rain chances existing on Thursday and Friday. Thursday a few showers and maybe a storm or two will develop in the afternoon hours however, no severe weather is expected with these. More storm chances exist on Friday during the late afternoon hours. Showers and storms will roll in from the panhandle but will weaken as they continue into southwestern Oklahoma. Not everyone will see these showers and storms. Mainly counties north of the red river and west of I-44. The weekend looks fairly nice with temperatures in the 70s but by Monday temperatures return to the 80s where it looks like we could hit the upper 80s and low 90s for some areas in the Red River Valley. Rain chances also exist for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as our next weather maker comes in.